Elnaaz Norouzi home quarantines on return to Mumbai from Germany

Sacred Games actress Elnaaz Norouzi is back in Mumbai after a six-month stay in Germany and has opted for mandatory home quarantine.

"I am so glad to be back. Currently, I am doing my quarantine period. There are multiple projects lined up and I can't wait to get back on the sets. I had a great time in Spain and Germany. I learned as much as I could -- be it cooking, gardening, or other things," Elnaaz said.

Although she spent her time in Germany, she made a trip to Spain, too. "We went on a holiday to Mallorca islands in Spain as the situation eased out a bit. The world is going through a difficult time and we all can do nothing but to do our bit to stay healthy and safe -- for ourselves and for everyone around us."

Ever since Elnaaz Norouzi has tasted the success for her stint in Saif Ali Khan-starrer Sacred Games, the actress has made Bollywood sit up and notice. Her performance in the Punjabi film "Khiro Khundi" was appreciated, as was her appearance in the OTT show, "Abhay". The actress who sizzled the screen in music videos of Guru Randhawa's "Made in India" and Tony Kakkar's "Naagin jaise kamar hila", is also the face of several endorsement campaigns.

"I am happy to be back, though I am staying indoors for now. I urge everyone to stay safe and follow the rules."

With inputs from IANS

