Embrace social distancing and its security

People enjoying the sea breeze at Haji Ali. Joint Commissioner (Law and order) Vinoy Choubey said that legal action can be taken against those who flout orders. Pic/Atul Kamble

The Janata curfew was observed well across the country but a detailed report in this paper cited how some continue to be quite oblivious of Coronavirus. A test drive showed that many people were gathering at several spots in the city, including at some coffee shops and bakeries. Many couples were spotted at the Bandra Bandstand and Marine Drive, chatting and getting cosy.

Getting bored cannot be a reason to put yourself and others in danger. We have become so used to constant excitement that being with oneself seems a punishment.

Reading books, listening to music, art and even growing some plants, however small, learning a new skill via your computer, these are ways to learn and reaffirm.

Meeting friends in groups, coming together to click selfies and chat are all counterproductive to our efforts at social distancing. It is shocking that we still are hearing comments like, 'this will not happen to us', or that 'we are chanting God's name' or even that 'we have drunk some lemon juice to boost immunity'.

Do your best for immunity and do not shun healthy foods and necessary medication. Yet, do not arm yourself with a false sense of security or that will boomerang. We will also need to develop a high tolerance-level to this so called boredom or getting antsy at being indoors. In a world of instant gratification, we feel entitled to entertainment avenues.

Young people are not immune from Coronavirus and must avoid socialising and communicating it to older, more vulnerable people, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned. The choices made by the young can be the difference between life and death for someone else, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said. That should surely be enough to prick your bubble and bring you down to the grim reality with a resounding thud.

