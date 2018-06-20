Emilia Clarke bids farewell to GoT

"It's been a trip 'Game of Thrones' thank you for the life I never dreamed I'd be able to live and the family I'll never stop missing," she said

Emilia Clarke

Actress Emilia Clarke took to Instagram to pen a farewell note to fantasy series "Game of Thrones" after wrapping up production of the final season. The actress, 31, thanked the show for letting her live the life she had "never dreamed she would be able to live" and said she would "never stop missing the GoT family" in the emotional post, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Lying on a bed of flowers, Clarke went make-up free for the candid selfie. Donning a suede baseball cap and a navy faux-fur hooded coat, the actress captioned the image: "Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade.

"It's been a trip 'Game of Thrones' thank you for the life I never dreamed I'd be able to live and the family I'll never stop missing." She has starred as the powerful Daenerys Targaryen on the hit HBO series for seven years. And despite production being complete, the final season will premiere in 2019.

