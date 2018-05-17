Emilia Clarke says Game of Thrones will have an unexpected ending

Emilia Clarke flew to Cannes in the midst of shooting the final season of Game of Thrones â the fantasy series that sees her playing Daenerys Targaryen



Actor Emilia Clarke teased the fans of Game of Thrones, saying the finale of the fantasy series' last season will be different from what's being anticipated. Clarke flew to Cannes in the midst of shooting the final season of Game of Thrones — the fantasy series that sees her playing Daenerys Targaryen.

The actor attended the Cannes Film Festival with the cast of her upcoming project, Solo: A Star Wars Story. She said she was not certain how all the clashes for the Iron Throne will end. "It will be what none of us think it will be," Clarke said. Game of Thrones started with the first season back in 2011 and the final season is set to open in 2019.

Based on George RR Martin's novels, the show is about the thrilling quest to claim the Iron Throne. Clarke got emotional with the thought of the series coming to an end. "It feels like preparing to leave home... That's exciting, but it's sad and scary all at the same time," she said.

