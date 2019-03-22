Emily Blunt in talks to join Annapurna's Not Fade Away

hollywood

Annapurna Pictures production of the film is being helmed by Emily Blunt's husband John Krasinski and Allyson Seeger through their company Sunday Night

Emily Blunt

Hollywood singer Emily Blunt is in talks to join Annapurna Pictures' upcoming project titled 'Not Fade Away'. Based on Rebecca Alexander's life and book 'Not Fade Away: A Memoir of Senses Lost and Found', the film is about a young woman who is slowly losing her sight and hearing abilities and yet wants to make every day count by living to the fullest.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production of the film is being helmed by Blunt's husband John Krasinski and Allyson Seeger through their company Sunday Night.

Blunt's past credits include, Mary 'Poppins Returns', 'A Quiet Place', 'The Girl on the Train' and 'The Huntsman: Winter's War'. The actor will be next star in 'A Quiet Place 2,' the sequel to the 2018 horror sensation, which will be directed by Krasinski.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates