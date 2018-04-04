Emily Blunt: Motherhood changed me

Emily Blunt will next be seen starring opposite her spouse in horror film A Quiet Place, but it is not a movie she wants her kids to see.



Actor Emily Blunt says having kids completely changed her as a person. The 35-year-old actor, who has daughters Hazel, four, and Violet, 20 months, with husband John Krasinski, said she has become more capable than ever, reported Contactmusic.

"(Being a mum) changes your world completely. You become a different person, because you look at your choices from a different perspective. 'Whenever I'm considering a project, I always think how it's going to affect the lives of my daughters. You learn that you're actually more capable than ever," Blunt told Look magazine.

The actor will next be seen starring opposite her spouse in horror film A Quiet Place, but it is not a movie she wants her kids to see. "I think I'd prefer them to watch me in 'Mary Poppins Returns'. That's the kind of film, right now, that I'm so proud my children will be able to watch me in," she added.

