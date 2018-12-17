Emily Blunt open to play Mary Poppins again

hollywood

Emily Blunt

Actor Emily Blunt says she is open to reprising her role of Mary Poppins for another film. The 35-year-old actor has taken on the iconic role in Disney's latest film Mary Poppins Returns, which is a direct sequel to the 1964 original.

In an interview with CBS, Blunt said like most superhero films, Mary Poppins Return should also get a sequel. "If Mary Poppins is a superhero, most superheroes have sequels," Blunt said.

When asked whether she would reprise the role in another film, the actor replied, "Yes. I want to be her again. I like being her." She also described the character as "completely bizarre and unknowable".

Directed by Rob Marshall, Mary Poppins Returns also features Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer and Julie Walters. The film releases in India on January 4, 2019.

