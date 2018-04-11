Emily Ratajkowski feels camera shy in front of family

Emily Ratajkowski admitted that she gets "super embarrassed and nervous" in front of the camera when her loved ones are around



Actor Emily Ratajkowski has revealed that she is "camera-shy" when she is with her family as the moments are "much more intimate" than acting in a film. The 26-year-old model admitted that she gets "super embarrassed and nervous" in front of the camera when her loved ones are around, reported Femalefirst.

"When I'm acting, it's a character, and when it's modelling, it's a fantasy world. Even when I'm taking pictures for my Instagram, that's a specific second of a world; that's not reality," she said. "Sometimes, when my friends take a picture of me on vacation, or I'm with my husband, I feel camera shy. When my husband pulls out the camera, I get super embarrassed and nervous, because it's so much more intimate and honest and really us," she added.

