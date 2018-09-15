Eminem apologises for using homophobic slur in song The Fall

hollywood

Eminem said that in order to make fun of fellow rapper Tyler, he might have gone too far

Eminem

Rapper Eminem has apologised for using homophobic slur for fellow rapper Tyler in the song "The Fall" in the album "Kamikaze", saying he regrets his decision. In an interview with radio host Sway, Eminem said that in order to make fun of Tyler, he might have gone too far, reports people.com.

He said: "I think the word that I called him on that song was one of the things where I felt like, This might be too far. Because in my quest to hurt him, I realize that I was hurting a lot of other people by saying it."

Eminem slammed Tyler in his rap which reads, "Tyler create nothing', I see why you called yourself a f**t, b***h."

The "Superman" rapper also shared that he realised he was uncomfortable with the slur toward the end of the album and attempted to make it harder to hear, but acknowledged that the tact wasn't effective.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever