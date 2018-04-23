Eminem celebrates 10 years of sobriety

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, had nearly died from an accidental overdose in 2007



Eminem

Rapper Eminem has been sober for a decade. He celebrated it by proudly flaunting a coin that he received for achieving the milestone. The 45-year-old rapper shared a photograph of the coin on Instagram on Saturday. "Celebrated my 10 years," the 45-year-old rapper captioned the photograph, reports usmagazine.com.

The coin, which is given to Alcoholics Anonymous members when they have hit a milestone in their journey, featured a Roman numeral X on it along with the words "service", "unity" and "recovery". Rapper Royce Da 5'9 took to Twitter to congratulate his mentor. "Happy sobriety birthday to my mentor Eminem. Keep fighting the good fight homie. I love you for life," he tweeted.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, had nearly died from an accidental overdose in 2007. He opened up about his history with addiction in an interview in 2015. "In 2007, I overdosed on pills, and I went into the hospital," he said at the time. "I was close to 230 pounds. I'm not sure how I got so big, but I have ideas. The coating on the Vicodin and the Valium I'd been taking for years leaves a hole in your stomach, so to avoid a stomachache, I was constantly eating - and eating badly."

