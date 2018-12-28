Emma Stone says turning 30 left her gloomy

hollywood

Actress Emma Stone says she felt 'gloomy' for a week after turning 30. In an interview to British Vogue, the Oscar-winning actress said that she believes her self-confidence has grown in recent years and she has accepted that she will never be liked by everyone, reports dailymail.co.uk. "I got gloomy for about a week, but realised the most interesting part about becoming an adult is most things become bittersweet. I'm still finding my voice," she said.

The actress, who turned 30 in November this year, has taken the last year off work. She said: "I haven't worked since last December -- by the time I work again, it will have been 14 months."

Asked what she had gotten up to, she replied: "F**k, I do not know. I didn't learn a language, I didn't learn to cook, I've been a little ... drifty". Questioned about her charming public image, Stone responded: "It's OK if not everybody likes you. And that doesn't make it more appealing to convince them of why you are likeable.

"It's interesting, you saying about the public persona of my 'charm' or whatever. Part of that is my damage, you know. Part of that is my flaw. So that was a major lesson, not falling over myself to win over the unwinnable. What else? Nobody knows what they're doing! We're all just a bunch of people trying to figure out how to get through the day."

