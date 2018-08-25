Emma Watson joins Greta Gerwig's Little Women

hollywood

Emma Watson will share screen space with Meryl Streep and Emma Stone in the big screen adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott classic

Emma Watson

Actor Emma Watson has come aboard the cast of Greta Gerwig's Little Women. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the "Beauty and the Beast" star will share screen space with Meryl Streep and Emma Stone in the big screen adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott classic.

The film also reunites Gerwig with her debut directorial "Lady Bird" actors, Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet. Laura Dern, Florence Pugh and James Norton are also part of the cast.

The story follows sisters Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg and their mother in Civil War-era Massachusetts as they navigate first love and their first holiday without their father, a travelling minister.

Among many takes on celluloid, Alcott's book was last adapted into a feature in 1994, which starred Winona Ryder, Susan Sarandon, Claire Danes, Kirsten Dunst and Christian Bale.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever