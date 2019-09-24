Emmys 2019: Emilia Clarke addresses 'GoT' finale backlash

The insanely popular HBO show 'Game of Thrones' concluded with its eighth season in May this year. Fans were so disappointed with the last season that they created a petition to remake it. At the 2019 Emmy Awards actor Emilia Clarke, who played 'Mother of Dragons' Daenerys Targaryen, spoke about the backlash the last season of the show received.

After nabbing a historic 32 nominations at Emmys, the HBO show received two awards in the main categories: Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor for Peter Dinklage, reported Variety.

Ahead of the ceremony, Clarke, who lost in the Outstanding Actress category to 'Killing Eve' fame Jodie Comer, called the criticism "profoundly flattering".

"You know what? It was profoundly flattering because when someone cares that much that they're ready to make such a noise about how they believe the characters should've been finished and how the story should've gone. That's just enormously flattering. That just shows how much everybody loved it," Clarke told Variety at the award ceremony.

She went on to speak about the bittersweet feelings she experienced after wrapping up the show. "We've had enough space now since filming, since it coming out, since the premiere, and all of that stuff. It's been all of these different stages. Now, here we are and it feels like everyone's had some time to cool down a little bit," the 'Me Before You' actor said.

Although the epic fantasy drama garnered a total of 32 nominations for its farewell season, Clarke ruled out the possibility of the show's continuation, saying the finale allowed the cast to reunite with their families.

"I honestly don't think that you would have a crew or a cast alive to do another couple seasons," she said. "We put our absolute heart and soul, blood, sweat, and tears, muscle, brain energy, everything into this and I feel like everybody's families are like 'thank God, you're done. We can get everyone back'," the star added.

This was not the first time that 'GoT' had entered the race of Emmys. Till date, the HBO series has been nominated 161 times and won 47 Emmys.

After a remarkable 8-year-long journey, the show concluded earlier this year with the eighth and last season. While it was mostly a pleasant and seamless run, the last season of the show received a mixed reaction from the fans.

Many disappointed fans even started a petition urging the makers to remake the last season of the series "with competent writers". The petition managed to garner more than 1 million signatures.

The 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards aired live on Fox from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. For the first time since 2003, and taking a cue from this year's Oscars, which recently went without a host, the Emmys went host-less this year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates