Emotional Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp dedicates EPL crown to fans as Chelsea beat Man City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was overcome with emotion as he dedicated the club's first league title in 30 years to the club's fans on Thursday. Klopp wiped away tears of joy during a TV interview minutes after Chelsea's 2-1 win against Manchester City sealed the Premier League crown for Liverpool. "It's such a big moment, I am completely overwhelmed," Klopp said. "Tonight it is for you out there. It's incredible," added Klopp.



A first league title in three decades caps a meteoric rise for the Reds back to the top of English football after Klopp arrived in 2015 with the club struggling just to break into the top four. But the former Borussia Dortmund coach remains hungry for more silverware in the coming years with most of his squad still in their prime.

'Exciting ride'

"What they did over the last two or three years is just exceptional and a pure joy for me to coach them," said Klopp, who watched City's defeat alongside his players at a hotel. "It's just been a really exciting ride from the first day I arrived and it is not over yet, that's the good thing. The team look like they have a good few years in their legs but for tonight, we just enjoy this moment. It is the best thing I can imagine, it's more than I ever dreamed of, to be honest."

Fans ignore social distancing

Meanwhile, Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield amid the Coronavirus as they partied the night away. But the German promised Liverpool will hold a celebratory parade. "We will create pictures in the future with the parade for all our supporters," added Klopp. "We will be together and enjoy this in a proper manner."

