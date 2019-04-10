Employees kidnap, torture boss after not receiving salary for 7 months

crime

The employees kidnapped Sujay on March 21 and took him to their friend's place in HSR Layout

Four employees of a private firm in Bengaluru have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and torturing their employer after he did not pay their salaries for a period of seven months.

23-year-old Sujay, who ran a private firm near Halasuru, did not pay his employees their salaries over a period of time. A group of seven employees planned to kidnap their boss and demand their salaries which was way overdue.

The employees then kidnapped Sujay on March 21 and took him to their friend's place located in HSR Layout.

According to India Today, the employees allegedly tortured Sujay and let him off only after he promised to pay them their salaries.

Sujay filed an FIR at the Halasuru police station. While four of them have been arrested, police are further investigating the case in order to arrest the remaining three.

