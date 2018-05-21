Emraan Hashmi reunites with Jannat director Kunal Deshmukh

Their first collaboration, Jannat (2008), is considered one of Emraan Hashmi's biggest hits. As the film clocks in 10 years, the actor is set to reunite with director Kunal Deshmukh, who also helmed the film's 2012 sequel, Jannat 2



"The movie will be co-produced by Emraan Hashmi. The script is being written by National Award-winning writer Shridhar Raghavan. While the casting is underway, Raghavan is working closely with Kunal and Emraan on the script," says a source.

The yet-untitled project will mark Hashmi and Deshmukh's reunion after four years. They last collaborated on Raja Natwarlal (2014). "They were waiting for the right project. When they came across Shridhar's script, they loved the subject, story and the central character. It's a dramatic and impactful story," adds the source. When contacted, Deshmukh said that it's too early to reveal anything about the film, "but I promise a never-seen-before character that will be remembered".



