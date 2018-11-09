Emraan Hashmi's international film Tigers: Can A Salesman Be A Hero? gets a release date

hollywood

Emraan Hashmi shot for the film over five years ago. It is based on the life of Pakistani salesman, Syed Aamir Raza, and his fight against unjust practices in the baby products industry

Emraan Hashmi

There is some Diwali cheer for Emraan Hashmi. His long-complete international venture, Tigers: Can A Salesman Be A Hero?, helmed by Oscar-winning director Danis Tanovic, premieres on a digital platform on November 21.

The actor shot for the film over five years ago. It is based on the life of Pakistani salesman, Syed Aamir Raza, and his fight against unjust practices in the baby products industry.

Emraan took to Instagram and captioned: "From Academy award-winning director @tadivnasinoc , one salesman fought against an entire system. His #RoarForChange saved a million lives. This has been long overdue #Tigers finally premieres 21st November on @zee5 [sic]"

On the work front, Emraan Hashmi will be next seen in Cheat India, which is written and directed by Soumik Sen. The film also features Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead role.

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi's Lookalike Will Leave You Puzzled!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates