Emraan Hashmi's lookalike will leave you puzzled!

Emraan Hashmi took to his Instagram account to share a collage of his doppelganger

Emraan Hashmi posted this collage on his Instagram account.

Last week, filmmaker Karan Johar found his doppelganger on Twitter and was 'shocked' to see the uncanny resemblance they shared. Looks like, it's a month of the doppelgangers! On Thursday evening, actor Emraan Hashmi took to his Instagram account to share an interesting topic. He shared the photo of his lookalike on his social media account, and was stunned to see the similarities. He uploaded a collage of his doppelganger and anyone would confuse him to be the star.

Emraan captioned the photo as, "Who's this cheater !! trying to copy me look ! [sic]."

The Aashiq Banaya Aapne actor gets added to the list of celebrities like Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and others have also found their lookalikes, and are quite popular on social media.

Emraan was last seen in Baadshaaho with Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'cruz, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jammwal. Currently, he is busy with his project titled Cheat India. Recently, he also released the poster for the film, which gave an insight into his film. His caption supporting the photo was, "Nakal mein Hi Akal Hai (Copying is the ultimate smartness)."

He also asked his fans whether they agreed with the tagline or not. Being directed by Soumik Sen, the film, which talks about the education system in India, the film had landed in a controversy earlier. The movie is inspired by the crimes in the Indian education system, which has created a parallel ecosystem infested with a mafia of sorts. Helmed by 'Gulaab Gang' director Soumik Sen, the flick is second from Hashmi's production house.

Filmmaker-actor duo Dinesh Gautam and Imran Zahid had claimed the storyline of the film was copied from their film titled Marksheet.

Starring actors Emraan and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead roles, Cheat India is scheduled to release on January 25, 2019 under Emraan Hashmi Films, in collaboration with Ellipsis Entertainment and T-Series.

