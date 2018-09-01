Karan Johar's doppelganger leaves the filmmaker 'speechless'

bollywood

While we have found lookalikes of Saif Ali Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Arjun Kapoor, joining the list is filmmaker Karan Johar

Karan Johar

Karan Johar, who is usually never short of words went speechless after seeing a picture of his lookalike on Twitter. A user named Usman Khan, tagged the filmmaker and wrote, "People say I do look like Karan Johar, is it?" He also attached a few photos as a testimony of him looking like Karan Johar, which were compiled by the lookalike's acquaintances.

Few tweets leave me speechless....this is one of them.... https://t.co/jRNhE6A7ex — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 30, 2018

As soon as the photo was brought to everyone's notice, Karan Johar's fans couldn't get enough of it and started commenting about their excitement. Comments such as: "Karan, you have a twin bro!", while another user wrote, "I really thought it's your old picture. Is he your lost brother?" A fan also wrote, "Yes! Karan Johar's doppelganger [sic]."

You should make this as your profile pic for one day in the honour of this man — Sandeep Gupta (@sandeep_gupt) August 30, 2018

Sir, Make A Biopic Of Urself And Launch Him In Lead Role.... — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) August 30, 2018

Well, on one hand where everyone was excited about finding Karan Johar's doppelganger, the filmmaker himself was left speechless. He wrote, "Few tweets leave me speechless... this is one of them."

Not just Karan, actors like Saif Ali Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Arjun Kapoor and others have also found their lookalikes, and are quite popular on social media.

On the professional front, Karan Johar has an amazing line-up of films to be produced by his Dharma Productions – Student of the Year 2, Simmba, Kesari and Kalank. Apart from this, he will be wearing the director's hat for Takht, which will feature Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal.

