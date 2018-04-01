Encounter in Badaun, criminal arested

The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital



Representational Image

A wanted criminal was arrested in an encounter, police said today.A sub inspector and the suspected criminal were also injured in the encounter that took place yesterday.Pappu alias Ramchandra Das, carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 on his head, was surrounded by a police team on a tip off and during an exchange of fire he was injured, Superintendent of Police, Kamal Kishore said.The injured have been rushed to a hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

