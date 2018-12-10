Engalnd footie boss Harry Redknapp in tears after reunion with wife

football

Harry Redknapp wth wife Sandra

English football manager Harry Redknapp, 71, got emotional after meeting wife Sandra during an episode of British TV show I'm a Celebrity, recently.

The couple, who have been married for over 50 years, were reunited after being apart for nearly three weeks. Redknapp hugged his wife and cried as he told her how much he missed her.

"It's like being in prison and you've given me a prison visit. I'm not going to let you go, you're not going anywhere. You can come in my hammock," Redknapp was quoted as saying by British tabloid the Sun. "I can't help this, it is not like me, I don't normally cry, I'm pretty old school. Are you pleased to see me?"

