Engineer arrested for killing gangster, aide

Their associate involved in the case was still absconding

A 25-year-old engineer-turned criminal and main accused in the murder case of a gangster and his close aide, has been held, police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said Akshay Dagar, a resident of south Delhi's Issapur village, was nabbed following a car chase covering 150 km on Thursday around 3 p.m. from Kalka, Himachal Pradesh.

"On May 2, three people shot dead a gangster and his close aide inside a car in Bamnoli village in Dwarka and fled the spot.

"The killings were the outcome of a dispute between the two parties over a property at Pochanpur village," police said, adding that the second accused, Rajiv was held in June.

One country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from Dagar's possession. He is a wanted criminal and his past record shows his involvement in cases of murder and attempt to murder.

