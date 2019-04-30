Engineering student commits suicide over failed love affair in Uttar Pradesh

national

Bareilly: A third-year engineering student of Rohilkhand University allegedly committed suicide over a failed love affair on Tuesday, the police said. Sumit Kumar (20), hailing from Badaun, hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his rented room at Pashupati Vihar Colony under Baradari Police Station area, SP City, Abhinandan Singh said.

According to students living in the adjoining rooms, Sumit was in a relationship with a girl who got married to someone else on Monday, the SP said. The body of the B Tech student has been sent for post-mortem examination and his family has been informed, the officer added.

In another incident, a 20-year-old married woman, who was harassed by a lover, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of a room at her parent's home in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said. The incident occurred in Hajipur area under the Civil Lines police station, they said. The deceased's father, Anees Ahmed, has lodged a complaint saying his daughter Nagma was being forced to divorce her husband Kasif by one Shavez who wanted to marry her, Superintendent of Police (SP) Satpal Antil said.

In the complaint, Ahmed alleged that when Nagma refused to do so she was threatened of dire consequences, the SP said. A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against Shavez who could not be traced yet, he said.

