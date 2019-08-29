Search

England cricket heroes celebrate World Cup success with WWE Championship Title

Published: Aug 29, 2019, 15:38 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The custom WWE Championship Title will remain with the England Cricket Board as a permanent fixture at Lord's

England cricketers posing with the WWE championship belt

Following their historic victory in the third test match of the ongoing Ashes series, the England cricket team celebrated after receiving the customized WWE Championship title featuring the iconic crown and three lions in gold, created by WWE to mark England’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup win in July.

England cricket stars Jason Roy, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root proved their WWE Superstar credentials as they took it in turns to strike a winning pose with the title before training at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

England cricketers with the title
England cricketer Jason Roy poses with the WWE Championship belt.

WWE Hall of Famer, 14-time World Champion and WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events and Creative, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque announced the custom WWE Championship Title on social media last month.

England cricketer Jofra Archer poses with the WWE Championship belt
England cricketer Jofra Archer poses with the WWE Championship belt

The custom WWE Championship Title will remain with the England Cricket Board as a permanent fixture at Lord's.

