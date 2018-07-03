England footballer Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah believes sex improves performance

England striker Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah believes that making love before a match could prove beneficial to players than being a hindrance

Jamie Vardy with wife Rebekah

England footballer Jamie Vardy's wife Rebekah has revealed that the no sex ban has been lifted for the team before they take on Colombia in the last 16 of the World Cup in Russia today. Rebekah went on to say that there has been no scientific evidence to prove that having sex before a match effects performance of the player on the field.

"There's nothing scientifically proven to say that [sex] hinders performance. If anything it probably excels performance," Rebekah, who is currently in Russia with the couple's children, Sofia, three, and Finlay, one, and her two kids, Megan, 11, and Taylor, six, from another relationship, told The Sun.

Despite the sex ban being lifted, the former model said that she still has not had sex with her hubby as her kids are there with her. "Jamie and I FaceTime at least once a day and we've been really lucky with how much we've been able to see him. There is no ban on sex, but I think we'd struggle to do it anyway with the kids around – it wouldn't work logistically," Rebekah told OK magazine. Meanwhile, she refused the 'Queen of the WAGs' tag that has been given to her in Russia, and said that each WAG has a different personality.

