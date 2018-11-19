England footballer Jermain Defoe dedicates OBE to late friend Bradley

football

The Bournemouth striker Defoe, 36, was honoured for his services with Jermain Defoe Foundation launched in 2010 after a hurricane ravaged the Caribbean island of St Lucia

England footballer Jermain Defoe with Bradley Lowery

England footballer Jermain Defoe recently dedicated his OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) to his late friend Bradley Lowery. The Bournemouth striker Defoe, 36, was honoured for his services with Jermain Defoe Foundation launched in 2010 after a hurricane ravaged the Caribbean island of St Lucia.

Defoe took to Twitter to remember Bardley, who passed away due to cancer last year. "I would like to dedicate this amazing day and this OBE to my best friend, Bradley, my family and everyone else behind the scenes @JermainDefoeFdn. Thank you all, and god bless," the footballer tweeted. Recently, Defoe paid a special tribute to his friend when he got a tattoo done on his arm which read 'Brads'.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever