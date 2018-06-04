England thrash Pakistan to level Test series

Pakistan then collapsed to 134. Stuart Broad took 3-28 and off-spinner Dominic Bess grabbed his first wickets at Test level in a return of three for 33



England pacer Stuart Broad celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Hasan Ali yesterday

England thrashed Pakistan by an innings and 55 runs to win the second Test at Headingley yesterday. Victory, completed inside three days, saw England level the two-match series at 1-1 after Pakistan won the first Test at Lord's by nine wickets.

It was also England's first victory in a Test match since they beat the West Indies at Lord's in September, with the side having endured a winless run of six defeats in eight Tests coming into this fixture.

By sharing the spoils in this short campaign, England avoided a third successive series defeat after reverses in Australia and New Zealand. Jos Buttler's blistering 80 not out saw England to a total of 363 and commanding first-innings lead of 189.

Pakistan then collapsed to 134. Stuart Broad took 3-28 and off-spinner Dominic Bess grabbed his first wickets at Test level in a return of three for 33. The match ended when England captain Joe Root held a sharp slip catch to dismiss last man Mohammad Abbas off the bowling of Broad.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever