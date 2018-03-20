England women beat Indians in warm-up game

England women shone with both bat and ball as they looked to get used to the conditions. Besides England and hosts India, Australia are the other side in the tri-series



England women warmed up in style ahead of the upcoming T20 tri-series as they defeated India A by 45 runs in the first of the two practice games here yesterday.

Besides England and hosts India, Australia are the other side in the tri-series.

After posting a massive 176 for four, England women bundled out the hosts for 131 at the Brabourne Stadium. Electing to bat, the visitors rode on half centuries by Bryony Smith (50 off 38 balls), Tamsin Beaumont (57 not out in 41 balls) and skipper Heather Knight (52 off 24 balls).

