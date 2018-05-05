English county side manage to get superstar Virat Kohli's services dirt cheap

Kohli, who will not play the one-off Test against Afghanistan and two T20 Internationals against Ireland (all in June), is keen to redeem himself in the Old Blighty in pursuit of greatness. With the BCCI wanting it's top players to get county exposur



He might be the top earning cricketer in the world yesterday but English county side Surrey has got Virat Kohli for a dirt cheap deal as the BCCI was keen to ensure quality game time for the India captain ahead of tour of England.

Kohli, who will not play the one-off Test against Afghanistan and two T20 Internationals against Ireland (all in June), is keen to redeem himself in the Old Blighty in pursuit of greatness. With the BCCI wanting it's top players to get county exposure, the deal with Surrey was finally inked only as late as this week.

"Contrary to popular belief that Virat will cost a bomb for Surrey, it was completely the other way round. Let's get it clear. Surrey is paying airfare, accommodation and a very nominal match fee during the month," a senior BCCI office-bearer privy to the deal told PTI on condition of anonymity.

"Since the Board and Virat himself was very keen, the monetary part was the least of our concern," he added. "We are not at liberty to quote the amount but it will be a very nominal amount that he will be paid and that is at par with any standard county player. We can vouch it's a win-win deal for Surrey as well as for the BCCI," the official added.

While the news was out in Indian media in March only, the BCCI was engaged with Surrey about how much the county can use the Indian captain's image rights. That was the reason for the delay in putting pen to paper.

"Obviously, Surrey wants to cash in on his image. But then Virat's focus will be six games (Three Royal London Cup 50 over games and Three County four day games). There will be curiosity and marketing opportunities but we don't want our captain to be disturbed. He is going there to prepare for England series," he said.

