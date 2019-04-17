English Premier League: Arsenal down Watford 1-0, move into Top-4

football

Aubameyang profited from an error by Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster as he blasted an attempted clearance in off the Gabon international

Arsenal's Aubameyang celebrates his teamÃ¢Â€Â™s win over Watford on Monday. Pic/AFP

Arsenal moved into the Premier League top four, but made hard work of seeing off 10-man Watford 1-0 thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's fortunate early opener on Monday.

Aubameyang profited from an error by Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster as he blasted an attempted clearance in off the Gabon international. Watford captain Troy Deeney was then shown a straight red card after just 11 minutes, but the Gunners failed to make the most of their man advantage and were fortunate as the hosts twice hit the woodwork.

However, Unai Emery's men held out for a first clean sheet away from home in the EPL this season to move ahead of Chelsea on goal difference into fourth. "We didn't control the match like I wanted," admitted Emery.

"The team was anxious because they could [have] taken some moment. The most important for us is to score the second goal, which we didn't do." Arsenal also edge to within a point of North London rivals Tottenham and two clear of Manchester United in the four-way battle for the two remaining Champions League places behind Liverpool and Manchester City.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates