English Premier League: Liverpool hammer Cardiff City 4-1

Liverpool were the only club who started the weekend among the top five in action on Saturday, with reigning champions Manchester City not facing Tottenham Hotspur until Monday

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring against Cardiff City yesterday. Pic/AFP

Liverpool took advantage of their title rivals' inactivity to go three points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-1 win at home to Cardiff on Saturday. Liverpool were the only club who started the weekend among the top five in action on Saturday, with reigning champions Manchester City not facing Tottenham Hotspur until Monday.

Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool into a 10th-minute lead. From a cross into the Cardiff box, Sadio Mane's shot was blocked by Sean Morrison but Egyptian forward pounced on the rebound for his 33rd goal in 35 games at Anfield.

Mane doubled Liverpool's lead in the 66th minute. But Liverpool's hopes of a club record 10th successive home clean sheet were dashed when Callum Paterson found the net in the 77th minute. However, two goals inside the final 10 minutes from Xherdan Shaqiri and Mane put the result beyond doubt.

