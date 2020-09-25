Enola Holmes: Why this Millie Bobby Brown-starrer is worth the watch

Now, where to begin? To think Sherlock Holmes could have competition where world-class detective work is concerned is an idea that seemed quite far-fetched, that is until his little sister came along. Enola Holmes, Sherlock and Mycroft's 16-year-old sister has been brought up by their mother, Eudoria, as a strong, smart, and opionated young woman, much to Mycroft's chagrin. While Sherlock is a tad more empathetic towards Enola's rather unladylike leanings, Mycroft wants nothing more than force his 'ward', as he considers Enola, to educate herself in the Victorian way.

When Eudoria 'disappears' on Enola's 16th birthday, it's up to the teenage detective to put the clues together and figure out where her mother went, and if she wants to be found at all.

So what is it that makes Enola Holmes different than other 16-year-old kids? And what is it that makes the film a compelling watch? We give you five reasons why you simply must watch Harry Bradbeer's Enola Holmes on Netflix this weekend!

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes

No one else could have played Enola better than Millie Bobby Brown, just like no one else could have played Eleven better than the British actress. Millie brings incredible energy and chutzpah to the role, and when she speaks right to the camera, reaching her audience, that chutzpah is even more admirable. Portraying Sherlock's little sister, she may have anticipated being compared with the many amazing actors who have played the role of the detective over the years, including Robert Downey Jr and Benedict Cumberbatch. But what Millie brings to the table as Enola... that's in a different class altogether, and we love the freshness!

The supreme ensemble cast

Henry Cavill as Sherlock, Sam Claflin as Mycroft, Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria, and Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury - all stellar actors who bring their own charisma to the roles they play in Enola Holmes. Henry Cavill is charming and brooding, while Sam Claflin's stiff upper lip act will make you want to shake him. Helena Bonham Carter will only make you fall in love with her all over again, while Louis Partridge is a sight for sore eyes.

Fast-paced scenes keep you on your toes

The action in Enola Holmes is non-stop! From jumping out of trains to showing off her Jujutsu moves, and from hand-to-hand combat with a grown man to dodging bullets, Enola has done it all, and a couple of times with her unexpected companion Lord Tewkesbury. The film boasts of fast-paced, high-octane action scenes that will leave you curious about what's going to happen next!

Girl power? Check!

The film is nothing if not about girl power. If anything, it teaches you to fight like a girl - without inhibition and by giving it your all. Standing down, backing into a corner or feeling vulnerable when faced with a threat is just not how the Holmes women function. Like Eudoria says, "There'll come a time when you have to make a hard choice. And, in that moment, you will discover what mettle you truly have, and what you're prepared to risk, for what matters."

Watching Sherlock being one-upped by his little sister

Who would have thought the world's best detective could be defeated by his own scruffy little sister! But he is and instead of feeling sheepish, Sherlock feels proud when Enola cracks the case and saves the day. Somewhere along the way, Sherlock and Enola forge a bond, albeit quietly and without much pomp and show. So while Enola spelt backwards is 'Alone', she isn't really when she has her big brother by her side.

So, will you be watching Enola Holmes this weekend? The game is afoot!

