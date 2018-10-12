Enter the zen zone

things-to-do

A previous edition of the zen doodling workshop

It is not very hard for us to remember the time we were caught in class for being "absent-minded." We tried denying it, but unfortunately the evidence lay in the scribbles on the white pages of our ruled notebook. Although looking back, we probably would’ve done it again as we recall writer Thomas Merton’s words — "art enables us to find ourselves and lose ourselves at the same time." And the remnants of finding and losing ourselves also make their way into what we create — doodles being one such window for expression.



Zentangling is a form of meditative doodling

But 26-year-old artist and teacher Hetvi Nisar tells us that if only we put a bit of focus into our scribbles, our output would do more than just make our pages look pretty. So, she introduces us to zentangling — an art form that involves structured patterns. "Once you are more mindful of what you’re drawing, you achieve a sense of calmness, and that gets you into a Zen-like mode, contrary to when you’re just doodling out of boredom," she explains, while mentioning the benefits of zentangling that range from improved focus, patience, hand-eye coordination and self esteem — the other takeaway being the beautiful artwork.



Hetvi Nisar

This Saturday, Nisar will be conducting a workshop that is organised by The Craftsutra, a Delhi-based organisation that conducts workshops, in association with Thriive Art and Soul, an integrated alternative and holistic wellness platform. "We begin the session with a few breathing exercises. Participants will then be given doodling sheets, which have pre-drawn patterns along with drawing sheets and markers. So, they can either imitate those designs or create their own," Nisar says, while maintaining that the workshop is beginner friendly for anyone above 8 years of age.

ON October 13, 4 pm to 6 pm

AT Cafe Zoe, Mathurdas Mills Compound, NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel.

CALL 7506424584

EMAIL events@thriive.in

Cost Rs 1,999

