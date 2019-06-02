Happy Birthday Sonakshi: 5 cutest childhood photos of the Dabangg actress
As Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha celebrates her 32nd birthday today, we bring you 5 adorable childhood photos of the Dabangg girl that you shouldn't miss!
The stunning Sonakshi Sinha celebrates her 32nd birthday today, June 2. The Dabangg girl has slowly but surely made her way into people's hearts with her warm smile and stellar acting chops. On her birthday today, we take a look at some of the cutest, most adorable childhood pictures of Sonakshi Sinha.
Sonakshi shared this picture on Instagram with the caption, "Some things just dont change #cheeks #BlastFromThePast found these on set.. Hehehe"
The R... Rajkumar actress also shared an adorable pic from her school days, where she's posing long with her classmates for the typical class photograph. Can you guess which one she is? Sonakshi captioned the pic as, "Spot me if you can. Hint: i look like a gremlin"
Sonakshi shared a sweet photo of herself with dad Shatrughan that has got over 52k likes on Instagram. She wrote, "#ThrowbackThursday or lets just say throw wayyyyy way back! #love #family #daddysgirl"
Sonakshi then captioned a picture of herself with mum Poonam and dad as, "Look what i found!!!!! (Mental note: must ask mother about this disaster frock and fringe) #smallsona #love #family #throwback #memories"
Last but not least, Sonakshi Sinha shared a complete family picture and wrote, "#throwbackthursday i love how my mom has dressed me up like her #family #love"
Aren't the photos all sorts of cute?
On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha is busy with several projects. She will be seen playing an astrophysicist in Mission Mangal, a small town girl in Mrigdeep Lamba's untitled comedy, an outspoken social worker in Bhuj: The Pride of India and reprising her role of Rajjo in Dabangg 3.
