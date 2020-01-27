Entrepreneur Hafeez Kudroli Has A Million-Dollar Advice For All The Entrepreneurs Out There!

Conglomerates are changing the entire scenario in the market with having a large number of subsidiaries under it. Kudroli World is the name which has shook the entire market and the companies under it are integrated with each other. Offering services in infrastructure, real estate, apparel, broadcast media, hospitality, food, sports, entertainment and fundraising among others; the business is surely a 360-degree model giving the best of everything to the end-users.

The man behind this huge business, Hafeez Kudroli took over the family business, ‘Kudroli Builder Infrastructures Pvt Ltd' and in 2 years, he has completed projects worth over millions. In an exclusive conversation, Hafeez speaks about the vision of his company, its biggest achievements and a lot of other things about his entrepreneurial life.

Q: What is your main vision of Kudroli World?

A: With the company having its subsidiaries in almost each and every field, the vision of Kudroli World is to create employment opportunities for maximum Indians. By employing them, my further plan is to utilize the people and make a dream team which will help to transform all the underprivileged people of India by making the country as one of the best business hubs of the world.

Q: What are the innovations you want to bring with Kudroli World?

A: I own a company named ‘SapienHR’. It is a human resource and technology-based firm. I am aiming to bring all kinds of technologies which can be availed by the youth at an affordable rate thus fulfilling their dreams. I am very keen to integrate this company under Kudroli World and bring this innovation by this year itself.

Q: What are your thoughts of getting into E-Commerce business?

A: A business idea is never wasted. I have been considering it but till now, I have not given a thought about it. E-Commerce has seen a drastic rise in the market with the products being just a click away. As per my current works, I don’t see myself getting into the E-Commerce section anytime soon.

Q: What has been the biggest achievement of Kudroli World?

A: The biggest achievement lies in the people of the company. It is not just my company but the people’s company as well. I am the face of the company who runs it. However, some people are functioning excellently, and it is my team who is the real strength of Kudroli World. Their passion for work is what makes the company a big conglomerate. No money or power is more powerful than the passion for doing something.

Q: How do you manage to handle so many subsidiary companies under Kudroli World?

A: As I mentioned earlier, I have a good team of people who execute the plans in the best possible manner. I have shown immense trust and given the freedom to my team. With these two aspects, they have managed to handle many subsidiaries with much ease. As an entrepreneur, I understand to give employees the freedom to work by which they can easily take care of this multi-giant company.

Q: Any pro-tip for aspiring entrepreneurs?

A: If you have a plan, work towards it. If you have a dream, chase it. No force can stop your dream from to become a reality. Be as creative as you can and stand out of the box. To be the best, you need to be different from the rest. Don’t be a blind follower. Instead, create your own way and let people follow you.

