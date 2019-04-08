EPL: Arsenal still in Top-4 race despite loss to Everton, says boss Emery

football

Unai Emery said Arsenal remain in control of the race for Champions League qualification after another disappointing away performance saw his side lose 1-0 at Everton yesterday.

Phil Jagielka scored the game's only goal as Arsenal extended their wretched record as the only club in the top four divisions of English football not to have kept a clean sheet on their travels this season.

But Arsenal boss Emery, while conceding his team had played badly, tried to remain positive in the aftermath at Goodison Park. "I think generally we are well. I don't think; 'today we lost and we are very bad'. It was a bad result, not a good performance today, but we are fourth," Emery said.

"Before, I knew it was going to be difficult. After this result, I am thinking the same. After this result, we can be negative because it is three points lost, but it is in our hands, if we continue taking chances and opportunities, to be in the top four," Emery added.

