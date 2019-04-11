EPL: Arsenal's Unai Emery eyes consistency against Napoli

football

Emery's side suffered a blow in their bid to make next season's Champions League when they slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Everton on Sunday

Unai Emery

Unai Emery has urged erratic Arsenal to show more consistency as they prepare to face Napoli in the Europa League quarter-finals tonight. Emery's side suffered a blow in their bid to make next season's Champions League when they slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Everton on Sunday.

The Gunners slipped to fifth in the table as a result of their latest dismal away performance, putting their hopes of finishing in the top four in jeopardy. But Arsenal can also book a place in the competition if they win the Europa League, and Emery is determined to ensure his players do not slip up against Napoli.

"We need to be consistent in the next matches and if we do that we can win," Emery said. "There's some frustration collectively with the result, but we won't change our idea and our work."

