EPL: Chelsea were overconfident in 1-2 defeat to Wolves, says Sarri

"I am really worried, not for the result but the fact that after the first goal we conceded we did not react well. I am really very worried for this, not for the result."

Chelsea's Alvaro Morata wears a dejected look after his team's 1-2 loss to Wolves in an EPL match on Wednesday. Pic/Getty Images

Angry Maurizio Sarri rounded on his over-confident Chelsea stars after their title hopes suffered another major blow with a 1-2 defeat at Wolves. Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota struck in four second half minutes to stun the visitors who now sit 10 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek's deflected opener had put the visitors in control before they slipped to a second straight away defeat after gifting Wolves a way back. Chelsea, who sit fourth, host leaders City on Saturday and Sarri was annoyed at their complacency.



Maurizio Sarri

"After this match we are less confident, but maybe it's better because sometimes my players show me that they have too much confidence," said the boss, who made five changes. "I am really worried, not for the result but the fact that after the first goal we conceded we did not react well. I am really very worried for this, not for the result."

