EPL: Chelsea's Tammy Abraham brace helps Blues down West Ham 3-0

Tammy Abraham's double in the 3-0 win over West Ham on Monday will do wonders for his confidence said Chelsea manager Frank Lampard. Abraham's goals could not have come at a better time with German Timo Werner drawing a blank for the seventh successive match.

Werner's drought is his longest in club competition since September 2016, between spells at Stuttgart and RB Leipzig (nine). Lampard was also rewarded for opting to start Abraham—for the first time in a month—instead of the in-form France World Cup winner Olivier Giroud.



Frank Lampard

Abraham's goals, his first double since September 2019, and one from Thiago Silva saw Chelsea move into fifth place in the table, six points off leaders Liverpool. "It was the perfect night to repay the faith of the gaffer [Lampard]," Abraham told the club website. "My job is to help the team score goals by getting in the right areas, and that's what I did for my two goals.

"They were poacher's goals, something you do in the park. "It's just about getting in the box, getting in the right areas and being ready for when the ball lands at your feet."

Abraham—whose tally of 25 goals since the start of last season is seven more than any other Blues player—paid a nice tribute to man-of-the-match Silva, 36, who got Chelsea off the mark. "It is an honour to have Thiago Silva at the club, he is like my brother," said Abraham.

Lampard will be delighted Abraham is back amongst the goals as he mulls selection for their trip to out-of-form London rivals Arsenal on Saturday. "It is good for Tammy's confidence clearly. You have to work for your goals and he did work for the goals today," said Lampard.

