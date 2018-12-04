EPL: Derby goal against Everton very special, says Liverpool striker Origi

football

Liverpool striker Divock Origi admits stoppage-time winner in Merseyside derby is his most crucial strike for club; helps Reds stay second in league table

Liverpool's Divock Origi (left), Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum (right) celebrate their team's win over Everton on Sunday. Pc/Getty Images

Liverpool's Merseyside derby hero Divock Origi admits his added-time winner was one of the most crucial he has scored for the club. The Belgium international, making his first appearance at Anfield since May 2017 after spending last season on loan at Wolfsburg, capitalised on Jordan Pickford's error to nod home from close range for a 1-0 victory. It was his 22nd goal in 79 matches for the club but was so important in ensuring EPL leaders Manchester City's advantage was kept at just two points.

"It was a crucial goal, one of the most crucial I have scored for Liverpool so it was special," said Origi, 23, who has scored in three of his last four derbies. "You could see the emotion of the fans and the coach and the players so we celebrated all together. It was special. Always [in] a derby it is a good feeling to win, especially to keep our stride going and to score the goal is special."

Prior to his 84th-minute entrance on Sunday, Origi had played just 11 minutes for Liverpool this season in one substitute appearance during the 2-0 Champions League defeat in Serbia against Red Star Belgrade. After his disappointing loan spell in the Bundesliga it appeared his chances would be limited and he could have left the club in the summer but Liverpool received no acceptable offers.

However, he has tried not to let that affect him and his reward came by writing his name into derby-day history. "I just try to focus on what I can control and that was just training well and shining my light," he added. "I knew the rest I couldn't control so whatever minutes I got, I just tried to make the most of it and it turned out well so I am happy."

