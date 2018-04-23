EPL: I'm leaving to unite Arsenal fans, says Arsene Wenger

The 68-year-old saw his side beat West Ham 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium in the first Arsenal game since he announced on Friday he would step down in the summer



Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger has hinted that growing supporter unrest influenced his decision to quit Arsenal at the end of the season. The 68-year-old saw his side beat West Ham 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium in the first Arsenal game since he announced on Friday he would step down in the summer.

A late goal from Aaron Ramsey and a brace from Alexandre Lacazette, wrapped up a win for Wenger.Marko Arnautovic scored for West Ham to cancel out Nacho Monreal's opener. "Personally I believe this club is respected all over the world, much more than in England, and that our fans did not give the image of unity I want at the club all over the world and that was hurtful," he said.

"I feel the club is respected and overall the image we gave from our club is not what it is and not what I like. "I'm not resentful and I do not want to make stupid headlines.

"I just feel if my personality is in the way of what I think our club is, for me that is more important than me. "That is what I want to say, it is nothing to do with the fans, the fans were not happy I can understand that, that is my job and I have to live with that, I can accept that."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever