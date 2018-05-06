EPL: Jose Mourinho questions Manchester United's desire to win after 0-1 loss

Manchester United have now lost away to all three promoted teams this season after Pascal Gross' goal guaranteed Brighton's survival



Jose Mourinho questioned his Manchester United players' desire after they crashed to a 1-0 defeat at Brighton on Friday night. United have now lost away to all three promoted teams this season after Pascal Gross' goal guaranteed Brighton's survival.

Changes backfire for Jose

The visitors knew a win would all but secure second spot but Mourinho made six changes to his line-up and it backfired in a horribly disjointed display. The United boss said: "Today I think it was a difference in the desire to fight for the targets. They had one target, to get the points and celebrate their Premier League survival.

"We had the target to get the points to finish second, and they showed that for them it is more important than for us to finish second. "We didn't show that. It was clearly a difference in emotion. And emotion is a big part of the game. They were here ready to give everything, and we were not able to motivate ourselves."

Tottenham lose

Jake Livermore's dramatic goal in stoppage time gave West Brom a 1-0 victory over Tottenham on Saturday that kept alive their faint hopes of a miraculous escape from Premier League relegation and dented the visitors' bid for a top-three finish.

