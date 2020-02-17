EPL: Jurgen Klopp's kop top notch

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp described his team's 25-point lead at the top of the Premier League as "insane" after Sadio Mane struck to give Liverpool a 1-0 win at storm-hit Norwich on Saturday. The Reds won at Carrow Road despite blustery conditions caused by Storm Dennis. They've gone 43 matches unbeaten, just six behind Arsenal's record of 49 in 2003-04 and are sprinting towards their first EPL title in 30 years.

A fine century

Liverpool have earned 103 points from the past 105 available in the EPL, winning 34 of their last 35 matches. Klopp said the wind made things tricky. "I could tell in all the players' faces that they weren't nervous. They were enjoying it, and if one team was going to score it was us," he said. "It's all about these wonderful players. The gap is so insane, I don't understand it. It's outstanding. I go back into the changing room and we chat about the things and then I'm like 'oh, but congratulations. We won the game, another three points'."

The win keeps Liverpool in perfect form as they return to the scene of their Champions League triumph when they visit Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday. They are very much the team to beat for those hoping to succeed Klopp's men as European champions. Interestingly, Liverpool are likely to be crowned EPL champions before the Champions League quarter-finals, in early April.

Five trophies possible

Liverpool are on course for a potential five-trophy haul this season. They have already lifted the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup and are used to reaching European finals under Klopp. The German has overseen three in four seasons at Anfield, losing the Europa League final to Sevilla in 2016 and Champions League to Real Madrid two years later before getting over the line against Tottenham in the Spanish capital last year.

Liverpool players celebrate Mane’s all important strike

"I have no clue if we can win the Champions League again but we should be ready to go for it. What I know and what we showed last year is that we can beat the best," he said.

Liverpool have hit the money with almost every major signing in recent years. With Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah they have built a side capable of retaining the Champions League. Simeone's Atletico reached two UCL finals with a miserly defence, but even he'd be impressed by Liverpool's winning their last 11 league games with a combined score of 24-1.

43

Liverpool's current unbeaten streak

30

No. of years since Liverpool won the Premier League

34

No. of matches won from their last 35 EPL games

103

No. of points taken out of 105 (in last 35 games)

24/1

Goals scored/conceded in their last 11 EPL games

