EPL: Manchester City win would have been like death, says Man United's Pogba

Midfielder Pogba admits relief after scoring brace in Manchester United's comeback 3-2 win; says he couldn't let arch-rivals seal EPL title in derby



Manchester United's Paul Pogba scores the equaliser against Man City during an EPL encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba revealed his relief as preventing local rivals Manchester City from sealing the Premier League title on Saturday, claiming watching City celebrate would have been "like a death" for United fans.

Pogba shrugged off a turbulent season and speculation over his future by scoring twice in as many minutes just after half-time to spearhead a stunning United comeback that was completed by Chris Smalling 21 minutes from time. Victory for City would have seen Pep Guardiola's men crowned as champions and take a United record in the process by winning the title with six games to spare.

"If they won they are champions, for all the fans it would be like death," said the Frenchman. "To lose against City and to see them celebrate, I couldn't let that happen. At half-time in the dressing room we said we have nothing to lose." Barring an incredible collapse, City will still win the league in the coming weeks as the hold a 13-point lead over second-placed United.

However, Pogba issued a rallying cry for United to win back the battle for supremacy in Manchester next season. "After a second half like this, we have to do that all the time. If we did we would be up there with City, and maybe even in front."

