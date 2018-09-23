EPL: Mohamed Salah sizzles as Liverpool beat Southampton 3-0

football

Egyptian star ends his three-match goalless drought as Liverpool beat Southampton 3-0 to go atop EPL table

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring against Southampton on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Liverpool stormed back to the top of the Premier League with 3-0 victory over Southampton with Mohamed Salah back among the goals at Anfield on Saturday. Liverpool have now won their first six league games for the first time since 1990, the same year they last won the title. The victory meant the Reds overtook Chelsea, who play today, and remained two points ahead of champions Manchester City.

United held as Fergie returns

Sir Alex Ferguson made an emotional return to Old Trafford but Manchester United were unable to lay on a victory for their former manager, held 1-1 by a Wolves side who already look at home. The acclaim afforded to the beaming Scot, back among the United faithful for the first time since undergoing brain surgery in May, was heartfelt and thunderous but the full-time whistle brought a more muted reaction as Jose Mourinho's side lost further ground on the title chasers.

Five-star show by Man City

Manchester City bounced back from their Champions League defeat by coasting to an emphatic 5-0 win at Cardiff. Sergio Aguero — who was making his 300th City appearance — Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan struck inside 12 first-half minutes as Pep Guardiola's side got that 2-1 shock midweek home defeat to Lyon out of their system. Substitute Riyad Mahrez added two more in the second half with his first goals since leaving Leicester and becoming City's record signing in the summer.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever