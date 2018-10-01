EPL: The whole dressing room was dancing, says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

football

Liverpool boss Klopp hails super-sub Sturridge's impact after striker's wonder goal salvages Reds' unbeaten run in EPL following 1-1 draw with Chelsea

Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge celebrates scoring the equaliser against Chelsea with teammates during an English Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge in London on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp praised Daniel Sturridge's ability to make a difference off the bench after his sensational strike a minute from time preserved Liverpool's unbeaten start to the Premier League in a 1-1 draw at Chelsea on Saturday.

Sturridge has endured an injury-ravaged three years since Klopp took charge at Anfield and was loaned out to relegated West Brom for the second half of last season. But despite playing a reserve role to Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, Sturridge has now scored four goals in seven appearances this season.

"The whole dressing room was pretty much dancing. He had such a difficult time, but now he has a wonderful time," said Klopp. "Coming in [as a substitute] and being fresh and making decisions is so important. It was a fantastic goal. He had a full pre-season and is in best shape since I know him."

For the second time in four days Eden Hazard seemed set to haunt Liverpool as, after deciding a League Cup tie between the pair on Wednesday, the Belgian fired Chelsea in front on 25 minutes. But Sturridge's late intervention means Liverpool move level on points with Manchester City at the top of the table ahead of a huge clash between the two at Anfield next weekend.

Chelsea are just two points back in third and showed their own title credentials by continuing an unbeaten start under Maurizio Sarri with an impressive defensive display complemented by Hazard's class at the other end of the field.

Sarri has routinely insisted Chelsea can't challenge Liverpool or City for the title, but admitted his side are closer than he thought after two meetings with Liverpool. "No, I think they are further forward," said the Italian when asked if Chelsea are title contenders. "But I think also we are more close than I thought one week ago."

