EPL Transfer Talks: Manchester United agree to Fred deal
Fred, 25, is expected to cost United a reported ÃÂ£52 million ($69 million)
Fred
Brazil midfielder Fred became Manchester United's first signing of the close season after they agreed a deal yesterday with Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk.
Fred, 25, is expected to cost United a reported £52 million ($69 million). "Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for the transfer of Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos (Fred)," read a statement on the United website. United finished second in the Premier League behind Manchester City but were a 19 points behind their fierce rivals.
