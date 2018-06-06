EPL Transfer Talks: Manchester United agree to Fred deal

Fred, 25, is expected to cost United a reported ÃÂ£52 million ($69 million)



Fred

Brazil midfielder Fred became Manchester United's first signing of the close season after they agreed a deal yesterday with Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk.

Fred, 25, is expected to cost United a reported £52 million ($69 million). "Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for the transfer of Frederico Rodrigues de Paula Santos (Fred)," read a statement on the United website. United finished second in the Premier League behind Manchester City but were a 19 points behind their fierce rivals.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever