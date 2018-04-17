EPL: Vincent Kompany urges Manchester City to retain title next year

Man City captain Vincent Kompany wants newly-crowned EPL champions to build a dynasty



Jubilant Man City players celebrate a goal

Vincent Kompany celebrated Manchester City's Premier League title triumph with a Manchester United fan and then challenged the champions to win it again next season.

City clinched the title after their arch rivals Man United slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat against West Brom on Sunday. City captain Kompany watched the match at the house of his Mancunian wife Carla Higgs, who invited her United-supporting father to join the party. "It shows how football is lived in Manchester as we have Reds in the family and Blues but today was a day for the Blues. It's been a great day," Kompany said.



Skipper Vincent Kompany Pics/AFP

Kompany has been at City since 2008, playing a key role in the club's emergence as a genuine force in the English game. The Belgian has featured in all three of City's Premier League triumphs, as well as their FA Cup and League Cup wins.

But Kompany has yet to help City retain the title and he admitted he would love to secure back-to-back EPL triumphs. "You can't take winning the league for granted, I've won three now, but there's so many we've missed," he said. "I suppose my teammates will roll their eyes a little bit but I kind of want to see what the reaction is now," the Belgian, also a title-winner in 2012 and 2014, said. "I have never retained a title so I want to see if this team's got it to carry on and be even more successful."

Kompany said he shared that ambition with manager Pep Guardiola, who has now won 23 major trophies. "I think we share one thing maybe, the hunger and desire to never be satisfied," said Kompany. "This is not a dynasty, it is one title we've won. We're still super happy but there's is so much to do before we unlock our full potential."