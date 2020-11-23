EPL: 'We worked our socks off,' says Harry Kane

Tottenham captain Harry Kane (centre) celebrates Giovani Lo Celso's goal with teammate Heung-Min Son (left) during their EPL match against Manchester City on Saturday. Tottenham won 2-0. Pic/Getty Images

With his team top of the English Premier League, Jose Mourinho enjoyed bragging rights over Pep Guardiola in their longstanding rivalry as Tottenham beat Manchester City 2-0.

A typical Guardiola v Mourinho game on Saturday saw City enjoy the lion's share of possession, only to be frustrated by Tottenham's compact defence and sliced apart on counter-attacks.

"Everyone worked their socks off," Tottenham forward Harry Kane said. "We knew in the second half that chances would be available and thankfully we took some in the end."

Kane has either scored or assisted at least one goal in each of his last eight league games.

Son on target

Son Heung-min gave Tottenham the lead in the fifth minute when Kane pulled both City centre-backs out of position, leaving the way clear for the South Korean to latch onto Tanguy Ndombele's pass and score. With a one-goal advantage, Tottenham was happy to sit back and deflect City's attacks.

City are yet to score at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in three visits. Aymeric Laporte briefly thought he had ended that run, but his goal was disallowed because Gabriel Jesus controlled the ball with his arm before passing to Laporte.

City pushed up and left space for Tottenham to counter. Kane had three passing options and he opted for Giovani Lo Celso, who made it 2-0. Tottenham have 20 points, two more than Chelsea.

"I prefer to be top of the league than second, third or fourth but it is not an obsession," Mourinho said. "It is not a problem for me if tomorrow Leicester win and go top."

Everton halt losing streak

Meanwhile, aided by another embarrassing missed penalty by Fulham, Everton ended its three-match losing streak in the EPL with a 3-2 win on Sunday as Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored twice to continue his brilliant start to the season.

