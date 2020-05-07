Erica Fernandes on her birthday plans: I have no plans, going to shut off from everything

Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular and successful television celebrities we have. She rose to fame and massive success right from her debut in the show, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and continues ruling the hearts of the viewers with her role and performance in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. And today she celebrates her birthday and turns a year younger.

Speaking to BollywoodLife about her plans, she comes with a rather surprising answer. She says, "Nothing, I have no plans. I am going to shut off from everything else and come back after a couple of days. No social media, nothing." Talking about the massive popularity of television celebrities on social media, she says, "I think TV reaches every nook and corner of the country. So, our reach is more. Plus, you have to wait for your favourite Bollywood actor’s movies."

Then comes a very tricky question, to choose between Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2! This is what she quips, "Everyone is asking me this but there is no comparison. Both are dear to my heart. I feel Prerna has let me explore a little more. The character has more drama and fun." We hope she has a grand birthday celebration next year, though!

